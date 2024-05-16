Vicky Kaushal Birthday: Kiara Advani pens heartfelt wish for ‘Vickster’; Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor and more shower love
Vicky Kaushal is marking his 36th birthday today (May 16th). On this special day, several celebrity friends expressed their heartfelt wishes for the actor via social media.
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has showcased his versatility by undertaking roles in various genres and excelling in them. The star celebrates his 36th birthday today. On this special occasion, celebrities have taken to social media to express their heartfelt wishes for the actor.
Celebs shower love on birthday boy Vicky Kaushal
Kiara Advani’s birthday wish for Vicky Kaushal
Taking to Instagram stories, Kiara Advani posted a pic from their appearance in Koffee With Karan and wrote, “Happy Birthday Vicksterrrrr. Shine bright my friend.”
Arjun Kapoor wishes his soldier ‘Vicky Kaushal’ in perfect way
Arjun Kapoor too took to Instagram stories to wish him. Sharing two different images of Vicky Kaushal in the uniform of a soldier, Arjun wrote, “Wishing our film industry ke best soldier ko a very Happy Birthday.”
Sidharth Malhotra’s birthday wish for dashing Vicky Kaushal
Sidharth shared a pic with Vicky Kaushal in which both looked dashing in formal suits. He captioned it, “Happy Birthday @vickykaushal9. Have a rocking year ahead! Big love and hug!”
Ayushmann Khurrana shares funny pic of Vicky Kaushal
Ayushmann Khurrana, on his Instagram stories, dropped a pic with birthday boy Vikcy where he is seen posing in a funny way while Ayushmann seems to be thinking something. He wrote, “Happy Birthday Vicky veere.”
Jackky Bhagnani pens long note for Vicky Kaushal
Actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani too wished the actor in a heartfelt way. Sharing a pic of Vikcy, he captioned it, “Sending the happiest of birthday wishes!! Here's to another year of spreading your magic on screen and off. Wishing you boundless joy, success, and inspiration for all your future projects. Keep shining @vickykaushal09.”
Angad Bedi drops video to wish Vicky
Angad Bedi shared a video featuring him and the birthday boy, seemingly from their Christmas celebration. He captioned it, "Oye Happy birthday oye @vickykaushat09 oye..Tenu navaa aujla da gaana bhaint ch oye!!!"
Vicky Kaushal on professional front
Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal is all set for his next film Chhava, directed by Laxman Utekar. He will be seen in the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The birthday boy was last seen in Sam Bahadur.
