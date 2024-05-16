Vicky Kaushal Birthday QUIZ: 7 Questions to check how well you know the Chaava star

Actor Vicky Kaushal is celebrating his 36th birthday today and social media is filled with his fans and family’s wishes. The actor who is at the peak of his career enjoys massive stardom. Vicky made his debut in 2012 with the film Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana and went on to star in several blockbusters. But is your memory fresh with each of Vicky’s movies? Prove it for us then.

Here’s a quiz that will test whether you are a true Vicky Kaushal fan. So the quiz ahead has some dialogues from Vicky’s films and you have to guess in which movie did he deliver them. Sounds simple? We hope it is. Click on start and begin.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

On the work front

Vicky Kaushal who was last seen in Dunki alongside Shah Rukh Khan has two of the biggest movies lined-up for release this year. He will be next seen in Laxman Utekar's Chaava alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the movie is set to hit the theatres on December 6, 2024. He also has his Bad Newz in production.

In the coming year, Vicky will also be rolling for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

