Vicky Kaushal blushes as Varun Dhawan reminds him he married 'India's most massy actress' Katrina Kaif

Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal are gearing up for the release of their movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. They are currently busy promoting their upcoming film. Recently, they entertained the audience at an event in Abu Dhabi. The duo left everyone in splits not only with their amazing dance moves but also with hilarious conversations with other Bollywood celebrities. Meanwhile, they shared a funny moment with Varun Dhawan which is doing the rounds on the internet. Check out below.

Varun Dhawan reminds Vicky Kaushal he married 'India's most massy actress' Katrina Kaif

While conversing during the award show, Vicky Kaushal asked Varun Dhawan how to become a massy dancer. He said that he wants to learn it from Varun. Hearing this, Varun had a hilarious response which left the audience in splits. He said, “Aapne India ki sabse massiest heroine ke saath shaadi kiya hai. Jiska naam hai Katrina Kaif. Main toh unse sikha hoon.”

Without a flinch, Vicky Kaushal was seen blushing hard and smiling after Varun’s smart reply. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan seemed to agree with Varun. After that, Dhawan also went on to promote Vicky and Sara's upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke for them. He asked everyone to watch their movie in theaters. Varun said, “They have put their heart and soul in this film. They are putting a lot of effort into promoting their film.” Varun also added that in the film Vicky is trying to show that he is friends with Sara.

Meanwhile, Sara reacted and said, “What rubbish? Why would you say that?” Fans seemed to love the jodi of Vicky and Sara. One person commented, “Varun and sara..Tom nd jerry.” Another one praised Katrina Kaif and said, “Where's the lie ? Kat is the massiest actress” etc.

The upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will be released on June 2, 2023, in theaters. The film is helmed by Laxman Utekar. Nonetheless to say that Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal will be playing the lead roles. They are making fun outings to different cities to keep their fans entertained and to also promote their movie. The duo recently attended the IPL 2023 finals in Ahmedabad and celebrated Chennai Super Kings big win.

