Vicky Kaushal breaks into 'Rowdy Baby' on film's set in Indore as he delights fans with new video; WATCH

Vicky Kaushal has often confessed that he hates spending his time in the vanity van when he's out on shoots. On Monday, the actor dished out proof as he dropped a new video. Delighting his fans with the video, the actor asked what exactly are Monday blues. Proving that he wasn't suffering from Monday blues, Vicky broke into a dance.

In the video, Vicky can be seen in his T-shirt and sweat pants as he dances to the super popular track Rowdy Baby. In the background, a few crew members can be seen as well as the sun shining. Sharing the video, he captioned it, "What monday blues? #setlife #bestlife."

Wife and actress Katrina Kaif has joined Vicky in Indore and fans wondered if she shot Vicky's dance video. The actress headed to Indore to spend quality time with Vicky Kaushal as the couple marked one month of their wedding on Sunday, 9 January.

Check out Vicky Kaushal's video below:

On Sunday, both Vicky and Katrina dropped love for each other. While Katrina chose a candid selfie and sent her fans into a frenzy, Vicky Kaushal shared an unseen photo from their wedding sangeet. With josh super high in the picture, Vicky captioned his picture, "Forever to go." As for Katrina, the actress captioned her love-filled selfie, "Happppyyyyy one month my love."

Click the link below to check out Vicky and Katrina's adorable posts for each other.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif's josh is super high in NEW photo from wedding sangeet; Couple mark 1 month