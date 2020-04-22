Vicky Kaushal calls accident on Bhoot sets ‘Kaafi Haunting’ experience & shares a pic of his injured cheekbone

Vicky Kaushal was injured severely while filming Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. As the actor recalled the experience in an ‘Ask Me’ session, Vicky shared an unseen picture of his injured cheekbone with fans. Check it out.

Among the recent horror flicks that Bollywood came up with, Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot: Part One: The Haunted Ship left audiences spooked. The film starred Vicky in the lead who investigates a ship that sails to the Juhu beach in Mumbai all by itself without any crew. While the film got a fairly good response back in February, while shooting it, Vicky injured his cheekbone severely as a door fell on him. Post that, he had taken a break from work and had to recover before resuming shoot.

Recently, the film released on Prime Video and Vicky conducted an “Ask Me” session on Instagram with his fans about the film. One of the fans asked Vicky if he ever had a haunting experience. To this, Vicky shared details about the accident on the sets of Bhoot: Part One: The Haunted Ship and called it a haunting experience. He also highlighted how he had a hairline fracture on his cheekbone along with 12 internal and 13 external stitches due to the same.

Also Read|EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal reveals the outfits that best suit Katrina Kaif, how he would style her and more

Not just this, Vicky also shared a throwback photo of his cheekbone injury and clearly showed his fans the stitches marks. Vicky wrote, “Met with an accident during shoot...Hairline Fractured Cheekbone. 12 internal and 13 external stitches. Kaafi Haunting.” Well, back then, Vicky was snapped several times with a hand sling as well and a bandage on his face. Fans surely would have gotten the sense of hardships Vicky went through while shooting Bhoot. The film was directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and also starred Bhumi Pednekar in a special appearance.

Check out Vicky’s photo:

Meanwhile, the Bhoot star is currently at home amid the COVID 19 crisis and is spending time with his family. On the work front, Vicky will be seen in Shaheed Udham Singh biopic that will release on January 15, 2021. On the other hand, he will begin shooting for ’s Takht with , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar and others soon after lockdown ends. The film will release on December 24, 2021.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2016 2015

Share your comment ×