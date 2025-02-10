Vicky Kaushal calls Chhaava ‘toughest’ role; reveals Laxman Utekar refused to start shooting for THIS reason: ‘I won’t use...’

Vicky Kaushal is busy promoting his upcoming film Chhaava, where he portrays the courageous Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. In a new interview, Vicky shared that director Laxman Utekar was extremely meticulous about his look for the role and insisted that filming would not begin until he had completely transformed to embody the persona of a true warrior, adding that he wouldn’t cheat and wouldn’t use VFX.

During an interview with Radio Nasha, Vicky Kaushal revealed that Chhaava was the most physically demanding role of his career. He explained that gaining 25 kg of muscle was an extremely challenging process, taking him seven months to achieve.

Director Laxman Utekar was adamant that filming would not begin until Vicky had completely transformed for the role, which included not only building the required physique but also mastering horse riding, sword fighting, and combat training. The director was firm about maintaining authenticity, refusing to rely on VFX for these aspects.

Vicky further shared that he had to grow his hair and beard while working on his physical transformation before filming could even start.

The URI actor emphasized the scale of the production, noting that when audiences see 2,000 people in a scene, they are actually present on set. The film featured 2,000 junior artists and 500 of the country’s top stunt performers, all contributing to the raw and intense cinematic experience.

In Chhaava, Akshaye Khanna takes on the role of Aurangzeb. Speaking about Akshaye’s striking transformation, Vicky Kaushal shared that he was initially shown photos of his look and was completely taken aback, finding it hard to believe.

He recalled that when he finally saw Akshaye on set, fully embodying the character with his presence and demeanor, it was an incredible sight. Vicky noted that Akshaye had brought the character to life so convincingly that his portrayal of evil would leave audiences astonished.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna plays Maharani Yesubai, Sambhaji Maharaj’s wife, in Chhaava, set to release in theaters on February 14, 2025. Up next, Kaushal has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.