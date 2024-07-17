Vicky Kaushal calls himself a ‘rational guy’; reveals wifey Katrina Kaif has ‘amazing’ emotional intelligence

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. The couple has always maintained a low-key relationship and they continue to shell major couple goals. In a recent interview, the Bad Newz actor spoke extensively about his relationship with his wife.

Vicky Kaushal on dealing with negative emotions with wife Katrina Kaif

During a recent conversation with Raj Shamani, Vicky Kaushal shed light on navigating through negative emotions and conflicts. He highlighted the contrast in their natures, with himself being the more rational and logical one, while his wife, Katrina Kaif approaches situations with a deep sense of emotion.

He went on to express his admiration for Katrina’s emotional intelligence, asserting how much he trusts her intuitive understanding of situations. “When angry or sad, I need isolation and process these emotions in solitude and rationally think about it. However, when it comes to Katrina, I don’t take the same approach,” said Vicky.

The Bad Newz actor further added, “We both can’t sleep if we have had a fight or argument. She wants to engage. That’s naturally her style, and mine is completely opposite, which is why I feel we beautifully fill each other’s gaps. I am the more of a rational guy and she is the most sensitive person."

Kaushal continued, "Her emotional intelligence is amazing. Wo bohot khatarnak hai (That’s very dangerous) and I always trust on that aur mera bahot katttar practical, rational dimag hai, (and I have a pure practical and rational mindset).”

Vicky Kaushal on dealing with disagreements with Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal was also asked about Katrina and his approach to resolving disagreements. He articulated his belief, stating how their different perspectives and temperaments complete their relationship as they balance and complement each other.

According to him, "What will you earn in a blame-game? Theek hai you’re right and I am wrong. As a couple, aap tabhi jeette ho jab aap hans khel rahe ho. Victory mein koi shaanti nahin milegi (As a couple, you only win when you’re eventually laughing and having a good time. There is no peace in victory)."

Vicky Kaushal on his first meeting with Katrina Kaif

In the same conversation, Vicky talked about his first meeting with his wife during an award show that he was hosting, and the actress was the guest. He shared that it was the first time that the two introduced themselves to each other before appearing on the stage.

Upon being asked further how the conversation began, the Bad Newz actor shared that the first few times their meetings were not planned. He went on to state that the first time they spoke to each other was a part of an interview while the cameras were rolling. The actor asserted their union was bound to happen.

"I think, some things are just meant to happen. After a point you realize that it is happening against all odds and that’s how it happened. After a point we stopped questioning and analyzing it, and became committed to it,” he recalled.

Vicky Kaushal on how life has changed after marriage to Katrina Kaif

When asked if his life has changed after marriage, Vicky was quick to reply, "Evolved, I would say." He shared there are shared emotions and one can never be happy or sad individually.

In addition to this, he mentioned that the decision to get married came innately to them. "This is something from the core and something that comes from your core shouldn’t be questioned," he said.

Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Anand Tiwari’s Bad Newz co-starring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk.

