Vicky Kaushal calls himself 'husband material' after a fan proclaims 'love you'; WATCH

In a video shared by Vicky Kaushal's fan clubs, the actor can be heard calling himself 'husband material' as the crowd cheers and hoots for him.

Vicky Kaushal returned to the big screen in January this year with Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. While the film failed to capture the audiences and make an impact, Vicky Kaushal's fans did not reduce by any measure. Thanks to these fan clubs, we came across one such video of Vicky from his appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival. For the unversed, Vicky's film Manmarziyaan alongside Abhishek Bachchan and was screened at TIFF. The actors along with director Anurag Kashyap had even walked the red carpet and addressed the audiences.

In one such video from the event shared by Vicky's fans, the actor can be heard calling himself 'husband material'. In the video, Vicky can be seen getting ready to address the crowd. While the actor is adjusting the mic, a female fan from the audience can be heard saying 'Love you Vicky'. The 'Uri' actor looks at her and goofily says, 'Love you too'.

Not just that, Vicky then goes on to call himself 'husband material' amid cheers and hoots from the crowd as co-star Abhishek comes and pats him on the back.

Check out Vicky Kaushal's adorable video below:

Menwhile, Vicky Kaushal is rumoured to be dating . While the actors have not made their relationship official they were last seen together at a Holi party along with and Nick Jonas. A video from the party had also gone viral which showed Vicky adjusting Katrina's hair.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×