Vicky Kaushal calls his 'biwi' Katrina Kaif a 'scientist'; Here's why

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif make for the most adorable couple in Bollywood. In December, last year, the lovebirds tied the knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Their nuptials was an intimate affair with only family and close friends of the couple in attendance. They have a massive fan following and it is always a treat to see #VicKat together. Ever since then, we have seen how the two have been celebrating together and giving us major couple goals.

Recently, Vicky visited Nanavati Max Super Specialty Hospital for a Men’s Health Awareness Campaign to raise awareness about men’s health ahead of International Men's Day. During the event, he talked about how he maintains his mental health and also praised his 'biwi' Katrina . The actor said: "You all don't know much, but meri biwi is like a chalta firta doctor. She's a scientist. Unhe bohot gyaan hai aur kuch zyada hi gyaan hai. But she helps me a lot and is always making sure I am eating well, taking care of myself, sleeping well, and not just running around to work."

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen next in Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. The actor also has Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan, Sam Bahadur and Anand Tiwari's untitled movie.

Katrina was last seen in Phone Bhoot, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the lead. The horror-comedy was directed by Gurmmeet Singh. Next, she will be uniting with Salman Khan in Tiger 3. It is being directed by filmmaker Maneesh Sharma and will release on Diwali 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress also has Sriram Raghavan's directorial Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and a superhero movie by Ali Abbas Zafar.