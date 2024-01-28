Vicky Kaushal calls his Chhava co-star Rashmika Mandanna ‘inspiration’, responds to her gratitude post

Indian actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky Kaushal joined hands together for the period action film Chhava. As she wrapped the shoot for the movie, the actress penned a touching note for the team. She even praised her co-star Vicky who then responded to her by calling her an inspiration. Read on!

Vicky Kaushal responds to Rashmika Mandanna’s gratitude post

A couple of hours ago, Rashmika Mandanna took to social media and penned a lengthy note expressing her admiration for the cast and crew of her upcoming film Chhava. She also showered praises on Vicky Kaushal. Upon acknowledging her note, the Sam Bahadur actor reposted her post and wrote that the entire set is missing her warmth and energy.

Calling her a ‘major inspiration’, the actor penned, “@rashmika_mandanna… neen yennane ullia? The whole set is missing your warmth and energy immensely. People don’t know that the smile you have on your worst days is bigger and better than the smile most have on their best days. Major inspiration! Thank you for being our Yesubai and my regards to Aunty as well. Oh and btw what are you thinking now?”

Take a look:

Rashmika Mandanna pens a post after wrapping up the Chhava shoot

In her long post, the Animal actor individually penned small notes for the director, producer, and other team of the movie. As for Vicky Kaushal, she dubbed him a ‘Maharaj’ and wrote, “It’s been such a pleasure working with you. You are just tooooo warm and kind (except for the last day where you were just taking my case) but most days you were amazing. I am kidding..you are such a gem. I will always wish the best for you man. Was such a pleasure. mom has told me to convey regards to you.”

Talking about the film's director Laxman Utekar. She penned, “I just wonder how can a man handle such a bigg set with at least 1500 working people with such calm and poise..sir you have seen me as Yesubai when no one in the world could've even thought about this and I truly wonder how...and not just me...the whole country will wonder how.”

Read her entire post below:

