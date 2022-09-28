Vicky Kaushal calls Katrina Kaif, Sunny his 'anmol ratan' as actress sends birthday wishes to Shiddat star
Katrina Kaif wished brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal in a sweet post.
Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal is very happy today. His birthday became more epic as his brother and sister-in-law wished him. Katrina Kaif shared a picture on her social handle and wished in complete traditional style. She shared an unseen beautiful picture showcasing the bond between her and Sunny. She wrote, “Jeete raho, khush raho.” Vicky too dropped a comment on his wife’s post.
The Sardar Udham actor called them “Mere Do Anmol Ratan.” Earlier in the day, Vicky wished his brother and captioned the post as, “Happy Birthday to the most सर्व गुण सम्पन्न Kaushal! Love you @sunsunnykhez.” A few days ago both were seen shooting for a project. This will be the first time they will be seen together. The details of the project are not shared. Sunny had also dropped a hilarious video and called his big brother ‘New Talent’.
On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next star in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. Her next release is Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She also has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Farhan Akhtar’s next Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.
See the comments here:
Vicky Kaushal will next star in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur with Sanya Malhotra. He also has Laxman Utekar’s untitled next with Sara Ali Khan. On the other hand, Sunny Kaushal will be seen in Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga with Yami Gautam on Netflix.
Also Read: Katrina Kaif wishes Sunny Kaushal on his birthday; Posts PIC from Vicky Kaushal and her wedding