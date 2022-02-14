Vicky Kaushal calls Katrina Kaif ‘Valentine for life’ after her cute post; Isn't he the 'Best Husband Ever'?

It is Valentine’s Day today and social media is filled with posts of couples wishing each other on this special day. Sometime back Katrina Kaif set the internet on fire by posting some mushy pictures of her with hubby Vicky Kaushal as she wished him on Valentine’s Day. Although the pictures were too cute to handle and especially the kiss that Vicky planted on Kat’s forehead was filled with love, what caught our attention is the Sardar Udham actor's comment on Katrina’s picture.

Vicky Kaushal took to the comments section and wrote, “My Valentine for life!” with a heart emoji. The moment Vicky posted this comment, fans showered love on it. The comment was liked by a lot of fans and many replied with a heart emoji, fire emoji and an evil eye emoji. Some even wrote, “keep loving her more nd more bcoz she deserves it.” Another fan wrote, “waiting for baby kaushal I hope soon.” Apart from fans, BTown celebs like, Ananya Panday, Zoya Akhtar, Vaani Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Esha Gupta and others too showered love.

Take a look:

Talking about the picture that Katrina Kaif shared on her IG handle, we can see her looking with love-filled eyes towards Vicky Kaushal who is all smiles as he puts his arms around her. Kat can be seen clad in a black bomber jacket with a hoodie, whereas Vicky is seen wearing a white sweater. In the next picture, we can see Kat hidden in Vicky’s arms as he wraps her around with a warm hug. Last but definitely not least, we can see Vicky planting a forehead kiss on the actress as she puts her hand inside his pocket. Isn’t that so cute?

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal plants a kiss on Katrina Kaif’s forehead in these dreamy Valentine's Day pics