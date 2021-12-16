Vicky Kaushal calls Sardar Udham a 'journey of great learning' as he marks 2 months of the film.

Vicky Kaushal recently hit headlines for his much-in love wedding photos with Katrina Kaif. But prior to that, the actor left us stumped with his performance in Sardar Udham. The Shoojit Sircar directorial saw the actor bring to the big screen one of his best performances till date and win hearts.

On Thursday, Vicky Kaushal marked two months of Sardar Udham. He took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking photo from the film and called working on it a 'journey of great learning'. For his post, Vicky picked a photo from the Jalianwala Baug sequence which completely teared us up.

Sharing the post, Vicky wrote, "This Film was a journey of great learning for me as an artist and as a human being. Gratitude for all love that continues to pour in. #SardarUdham #2months @shoojitsircar @ronnie.lahiri @primevideoin." Vicky's Sardar Udham co-star Amol Parashar, who played Bhagat Singh, commented calling the actor 'Sheraaa'.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal's post below:

Meanwhile, Vicky is yet to resume work. The actor, who tied the knot with Katrina Kaif on 9 December in Rajasthan, headed for a short honeymoon. Katrina and Vicky are now back in Mumbai and made their first official appearance as husband and wife this week at the Mumbai airport.

Meanwhile, the couple will be settling into their new Mumbai home which is in the plush neighbourhood of Juhu. They are also Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's new neighbours.

