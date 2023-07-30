Vicky Kaushal calls Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan 'reals stars'; compares today's stardom to 'fast food'

Vicky Kaushal has been basking in the success of his latest release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. After receiving huge critical acclaim for his performances in films like Masaan, Manmarziyaan, Sardar Udham and delivering commercial blockbusters Raazi, Sanju and Uri, Vicky has established a solid position as a star in the film industry. In a recent conversation, Vicky has opened up about his stardom and how Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan are the real stars.

Vicky Kaushal calls Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan the real stars

In a recent interview with Spicejet Limelight, Vicky was questioned about why, given his success, he is not chasing after stardom. Vicky was uncertain about his stardom and shared that for him Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Na Pyaar Hai was a star in the ‘truest sense’. He said, “The adulation he received from his fans was unbelievable. I wanted to meet him and despite my father being a film technician who has worked with Hrithik, I could only meet him once. The fact that I had to work hard to see him mattered.”

Vicky added that in current times stardom is not permanent and only lasts till the time actors are popular on social media. He called Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Hrithik the real stars due to their longevity and mentioned how they achieved their positions through immense hard work. He said, “The accessibility today is such that a person is a star only till he or she is in the news or trending on social media. A real star has to have longevity – like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Hrithik. Earlier in Bollywood, stardom came after decades of hard work and that fame was for life. Today, stardom is easily attainable-like instant coffee. You can even buy followers, fans, ticks and verifications. Today’s stardom is like fast food. I am grateful for the love I receive from my audience, but I do not feel like a star.”

Vicky Kaushal’s work front

Vicky will be next seen essaying the role of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw, in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. He will also act alongside Shah Rukh Khan in his upcoming film Dunki. Apart from that he also has Dharma Productions’ Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam in his lineup.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal review Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani