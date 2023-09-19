Vicky Kaushal calls wife Katrina Kaif his ‘most brutal’ critic; opens up about discussing scripts with her

Vicky Kaushal, the National award-winning actor, and Katrina Kaif, one of the most popular stars of Bollywood, entered wedlock in December 2021, after dating for a couple of years. Despite not sharing the silver screen yet, Katrina and Vicky emerged as one of the most famous star couples in the Hindi film industry. The couple's subtle social media PDA and occasional public appearances have always won the hearts of their fans. In a recent chat with India Today.in, the talented actor called his lovely wife, his biggest critic.

Vicky Kaushal says Katrina Kaif is his 'most brutal' critic

The Great Indian Family actor opened up about his dynamics with his movie star wife and stated that she is his wife is a 'straight bullet' and never minces her words, in his recent interview with India Today.in. "Katrina is my biggest critic, she is the most brutal critic. My parents also tell me the truth about what was good or bad, but they will still come with a soft line first, like 'Dekh yaar, yeh sab achcha tha par…' (See man, all that was nice, but…)" revealed Vicky Kaushal.

"But my wife is straight. Katrina is a straight bullet. If it is good, even then she is straight and if she doesn't like anything, then also she will be upfront about it," added the proud husband, who admitted that it is his wife who keeps him grounded.

Vicky Kaushal about 'casually' discussing scripts with Katrina Kaif

Interestingly, in his interview with India Today.in, the Sardar Udham actor revealed that he likes to discuss work with Katrina Kaif. However, both Vicky Kaushal and the Tiger 3 actress have always made sure that their script discussions are just 'casual', and never take them seriously. "We discuss, but not very seriously. We discuss scripts casually, or else we will discuss how the shoot was. We talk about work only in that way. We don't make our house like an office by discussing too much work," revealed the National award-winning actor.

However, as you may know, the much-loved star couple is yet to sign their first movie together. The die-hard fans of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are eagerly waiting for them to come together for a film soon.

