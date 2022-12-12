Vicky Kaushal can't stop gushing over Guneet Monga's 'beauty', congratulates Sunny Kapoor

Producer Guneet Monga has tied the knot with Delhi-based entrepreneur Sunny Kapoor. The two got married in a traditional Sikh ceremony at a Gurudwara in Mumbai. Farah Khan, Neena Gupta, Mithila Palkar, Ramesh Taurani, Mallika Dua and others were seen arriving for Guneet and Sunny’s wedding ceremony. After getting married in a Sikh Anand Karaj ceremony in the presence of their loved ones, the newly married couple was seen posing for the photographers in front of the Gurudwara. Now, Guneet has shared some beautiful pictures from the wedding ceremony, and celebs such as Vicky Kaushal, Tahira Kashyap, Mouni Roy and others congratulated the newlyweds! Vicky Kaushal congratulates newlyweds Guneet Monga and Sunny Kapoor

Guneet Monga took to her Instagram account to post a series of breathtaking pictures from her wedding ceremony. Guneet can be seen in a powder-blue and pastel pink coloured lehenga, while Sunny looked dapper in a cream and pastel blue coloured sherwani with a turban. As soon as the couple shared the pictures, congratulatory messages and comments poured in. Vicky Kaushal commented, “Rabb bohot khushiyaan bakshe! Congratulations!!!” while Mouni Roy wrote, “HEARTIEST CONGRATULATIONS.” Bhavana Pandey and Tahira Kashyap also congratulated the couple and dropped heart emojis. Vicky also shared Guneet and Sunny’s wedding pictures on his Instagram story, and sent his love to the newly married couple. He also complimented the beautiful bride and wrote, “Congratulations Mr & Mrs Kapoor! May God bless you with abundance of happiness and well being together. @guneetmonga you look so beautiful! Lots of love.”

Guneet Monga’s Instagram post Meanwhile, sharing the pictures, Guneet Monga penned a note that read, “With the unconditional love and blessings of our Guruji, elders, friends and family we took our vows to start our forever, today. I had my parents with me in spirit and in small details of my wedding festivities and rituals. I know they’re watching us from above and beaming. It’s surreal to have found a family so pure and warm in Sunny and his parents who have made me feel so incredibly special and loved already.” She further thanked everyone for the wishes, blessings and their heart-warming messages. She also thanked all their loved ones for being a part of the big day.



