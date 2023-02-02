Vicky Kaushal can't stop praising Katrina Kaif: 'I love my wife, I'm in love with life'

Vicky Kaushal , the supremely talented actor is happily married to the renowned Bollywood star Katrina Kaif . The much-loved couple tied the knot in December 2021 in an intimate ceremony that was held in Fort Bawara, Rajasthan, after a few years of courtship. Katrina and Vicky, who are yet to share work together in a film, were introduced to each other by common friends at a film party that was reportedly held in director Zoya Akhtar's residence. Now, in a recent interview with Lifestyle Asia, Vicky opened up about their love story.

The National award-winning actor, who has earlier mentioned that marriage made him a better person, heaped praise on his lovely wife in his interview with Lifestyle Asia. According to Vicky Kaushal, he became the best version of himself after he fell in love with Katrina Kaif. "I think a person in love is always the best version of themselves and I guess that’s what is radiating out of me. I love my wife. I love my family. I’m in love with life. And I guess that is what comes out. I think that is what reaches the audience." stated the Govinda Naam Mera actor, who thanked their fans and netizens for showering both him and Katrina with a lot of love.

"I can only guess what makes them say these nice things about me but I’m grateful for these kind words. I’m as flawed as everybody else. But still, to be on the receiving end of such nice words, it’s humbling. It’s really nice and motivating," added Vicky Kaushal, who reacted to the netizens who are in total awe of their love story.

Vicky Kaushal's work front

The National award-winning actor will be next seen in the upcoming untitled romantic comedy, which is directed by Laxman Utekar. The project, which narrates a unique love story in the backdrop of a small town, marks Vicky Kaushal's first onscreen collaboration with Sara Ali Khan. He is also reuniting with the Raazi director Meghna Gulzar for the upcoming autobiographical drama Sam Bahadur, which features him in the titular role. Vicky Kaushal's other projects include the superhero flick The Immortal Ashwatthma, and the Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani project Dunki.