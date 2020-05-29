Vicky Kaushal can't take his eyes off Katrina Kaif in this UNSEEN picture from a Bollywood party

This UNSEEN picture of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif from a Bollywood party is raising the temperature in the town.

After and , and , Vicky Kaushal, and seem to be a potential couple in B-Town. It all began when Vicky Kaushal pretended to swoon after asked him a question about Katrina Kaif in an episode of Koffee With Karan. Vicky and Katrina became friends in no time and soon the rumour mill began churning. The duo has been spotted together at many events. Rumours about their alleged romance have become the talk of the town and fans are absolutely shipping the two.

While Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have already turned up the heat with their chemistry, this unseen picture of the two is adding fuel to the already raging buzz around their alleged relationship. This picture seems to be taken at a B-Town party. Katrina is gracefully sitting on the couch and Vicky Kaushal can't take his eyes off her. Well, if its Katrina Kaif sitting next to someone, who would ever look away? But this picture of Vicky and Katrina is definitely raising the mercury levels.

Check it out:

The rumours about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif secretly dating each other became more pronounced when Katrina attended the special screening of Vicky's film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship along with the actor and the two posed for pictures together. Earlier, there were also rumours about Vicky Kaushal breaking the lockdown and heading out to meet his alleged ladylove Katrina. However, the actor clarified that it was a false allegation and that he has not stepped out of his house ever since the lockdown was imposed.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal channels his inner rapper and croons a Punjabi rap; Watch Video

Credits :FilmfareInstagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×