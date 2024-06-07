Vicky Kaushal ‘can’t wait’ to watch Munjya; 'Sharvari Wagh shines in every frame’ says rumored BF Sunny Kaushal

Ever since the first look of Munjya is out, everyone has been eagerly waiting for the release of the film. Fans are excited to witness this horror-comedy on the silver screen which stars Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh, and Abhay Verma in pivotal roles

Sharvari’s rumored boyfriend Sunny Kaushal has always been her biggest cheerleader. Last night he was present at the special screening of the film and now he has taken to his Instagram handle to praise the film and the team. Apart from him even Vicky Kaushal sent best wishes to the team.