Vicky Kaushal is caught eating a samosa and his trainer's reaction will leave you very surprised.

Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for the release of his next big project Sardar Udham this weekend and looks like the actor is already in celebratory mood. On Sunday night, Vicky was enjoying some downtime amid his hectic promotional activities for the film. And if his latest photo is anything to go by, the actor indulged in a samosa.

While you and I may think that one samosa may be harmless for an extremely fit Vicky, the actor's trainer may not think so. However, Vicky's trainer reaction was very surprising as he laughed it off and in fact nudged the actor to go on and eat his samosa. Looks like the Sardar Udham actor was also equally surprised.

Sharing the photo, Vicky captioned the picture, "Find yourself a chef and a trainer who are this happy when you are caught eating a Samosa! @akshayarora3 @mustafa_thebull_ahmed."

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal's goofy post below: