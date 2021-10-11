Vicky Kaushal is caught eating a samosa and his trainer's reaction will leave you very surprised
Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for the release of his next big project Sardar Udham this weekend and looks like the actor is already in celebratory mood. On Sunday night, Vicky was enjoying some downtime amid his hectic promotional activities for the film. And if his latest photo is anything to go by, the actor indulged in a samosa.
While you and I may think that one samosa may be harmless for an extremely fit Vicky, the actor's trainer may not think so. However, Vicky's trainer reaction was very surprising as he laughed it off and in fact nudged the actor to go on and eat his samosa. Looks like the Sardar Udham actor was also equally surprised.
Sharing the photo, Vicky captioned the picture, "Find yourself a chef and a trainer who are this happy when you are caught eating a Samosa! @akshayarora3 @mustafa_thebull_ahmed."
Take a look at Vicky Kaushal's goofy post below:
Vicky Kaushal has an exciting lineup of films. The actor will be seen in Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham this weekend. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor and director had revealed how they've made this film as a dedication to the late Irrfan Khan.
"Everything we did in this film was a tribute to him (Irrfan). We have tried to be as honest as possible to the process of making Sardar Udham from the time we collaborated," Vicky said. The actor also has Mr Lele and Sam Manekshaw biopic in the pipeline.
