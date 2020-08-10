Vicky Kaushal channels his inner Punjabi superhero as he shares a super fun photo while looking dapper

Sharing a picture from one of the many events the actor attended in the past year, Vicky Kaushal can be seen literally capturing himself in the ultimate flying pose.

Looks like Vicky Kaushal ended the week on a high as he took to Instagram to share a super fun photo late on Sunday night. Taking to Instagram well post midnight, the actor reminisced the fun times before the pandemic hit us and left us with no option but to stay indoors. Sharing a picture from one of the many events the actor attended in the past year, Vicky can be seen literally capturing himself in the ultimate flying pose.

Dressed in a blingy yet dapper suit with his bow tie in perfect place, Vicky dons the superman pose for the candid shot. While the picture was an extremely goofy one, so was the actor's photo caption. Channeling his inner superhero Punjabi, Vicky captioned it, "Ki karaa, petrol khatam hi nahi hunda! #3am."

Well, we definitely love this creativity in the middle of the night. Check out Vicky Kaushal's latest Instagram post below:

In other news, Vicky Kaushal sent social media into a mini meltdown on Sunday as he was snapped at 's residence in the afternoon. The rumoured couple set tongues wagging on Twitter and Instagram as the actor's photos while getting off from his car quickly went viral. The duo have kept a low profile since their dating rumours started doing the rounds.

What are your thoughts on Vicky Kaushal's latest superhero inspired post? Let us know in the comments below.

