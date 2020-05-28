Vicky Kaushal channels his inner rapper and croons a Punjabi rap; Watch Video

Vicky Kaushal croons a Punjabi rap on TikTok and wins the internet with his style. The actor has been entertaining his fans with many hilarious posts during the lockdown.

Vicky Kaushal is quite the cool Punjabi of B-Town. He is one of the most talented actors of the new age generation. From Masaan to Sanju, Raazi to Mazmarziyan, and more, Vicky has impressed the fans with his stellar performances time and again. It is not only his acting but also his good looks and personality that the audience connects with him. The 32-year-old actor has a rib-tickling sense of humour and we've often seen the same at award shows, interviews, and of course his Koffee With Karan episode.

The actor also has a great social media presence. Vicky Kaushal has been sharing hilarious posts on his Instagram handle and entertaining fans amidst the lockdown. While many stars are debuting on TikTok in order to kill their boredom during the quarantine phase, Vicky Kaushal too tried his hand at the same. URI: The Surgical Strike actor channeled makes for a super cool dude as he croons a Punjabi rap in this TikTok video.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film Sardar Udham Singh before the lockdown was imposed. The actor was about to start filming for 's magnum opus Takht co-starring , , Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and others. However, the film's shooting has been put on halt in wake of the Coronavirus outbreak that has hit the globe. Vicky Kaushal's last outing was Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship based on a real-life incident that took place years ago in an abandoned ship at a beach in Mumbai.

