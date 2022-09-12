Vicky Kaushal cheats on his diet as he relishes jalebi at midnight; PIC

Kaushal, who is a fitness enthusiast, opted to have a cheat meal. He chose to have a plate full of jalebis on Sunday evening. Well, we don’t know whether wifey Katrina has seen this Instagram story of her hubby, but surely one cannot deny that this late-night snack makes one drool over it.

Popular Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have a lot in common. Not only they both exude ardent devotion towards their families but also practice their fitness training with utmost sincerity and passion. They both are often seen sharing glimpses of their workout regime. However, one must not forget that we are humans fuelled with emotions and not robots who work mechanically for countless hours. Knowing this fact, the Raazi actor on Sunday night shared a glimpse of his cheat meal and we too are drooling over it.

Posting the photo of a plate full of jalebis, Kaushal played ‘Ishq Sufiaana’ in the background to share about his love for the sweet snack.

With their choice of films to their personal lives and their fitness game, this leading power couple always inspires the youth. Not only do they realize the importance of fitness training, but also emphasize on the importance of having cheat days. Eating jalebis will surely add to the sugar count of the Sardar Udham Singh actor, but knowing this development now, we are sure he will hit the gym soon like a pro and sweat those extra calories out.

On the work front, Kaushal has a couple of projects lined up. Coming up first, he will play the lead role in director Shashank Khaitan's comedy film Govinda Naam Mera alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

After this, Kaushal will feature in Laxman Utekar's as-yet untitled next co-starring Sara Ali Khan.

Kaushal will also be playing a brief role in Rajkumar Hirani's immigration drama Dunki, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu. Further, he is slated to work with Meghna Gulzar as well wherein he will star in a biopic titled Sam Bahadur on the life of Field marshal Sam Manekshaw. Clearly, Kaushal has a number of projects to look forward to in his kitty.

Also Read: Koffee With Karan 7: Katrina Kaif REVEALS why she felt Vicky Kaushal is perfect choice to be her husband