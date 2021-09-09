Vicky Kaushal chronicles Sardar Udham Singh milestone for the gram; Says 'dubbed and dusted'

It has been two years since Vicky Kaushal earned the tag of national crush of India and the actor continues to crush hearts. On Thursday, he did just that as he posted a super sweet photo. Sharing the photo, Vicky announced that he had officially wrapped up the dubbing of his upcoming film Sardar Udham Singh.

The actor chronicled the last day of his dubbing journey as he dropped a photo from the dubbing studios. In the photo, a tired Vicky can be seen smiling for the picture as he flashes a 'peace out' sign. In the background, a screen can be seen with Sardar Udham written on it.

Opting for wordplay, Vicky Kaushal captioned the photo, "Dubbed and dusted!".

Take a look at the actor's post below:

In Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh, Vicky will be seen alongside Banita Sandhu. The actress was last seen in Sircar's October opposite .

Meanwhile, Vicky has several other projects in the pipeline. These include Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur and comedy drama Mr Lele. In Sam Bahadur, Pinkvilla had reported that Dangal stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra have also been approached to play pivotal roles.

“Sanya’s role is extremely important to the script, and she has really liked her part. The makers are in an advanced stage of discussions,” informed a source close to the development. Click on the link below to read more details.

