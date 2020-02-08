Vicky Kaushal clears air about dating Katrina Kaif; Calls love ‘beautiful feeling’ amidst relationship rumours

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been the talk of the town for the longest time. Recently, the Uri actor addressed rumours about dating the Sooryavanshi star and mentioned that actors need to guard their personal lives.

Over the past few weeks, Vicky Kaushal and have become the talk of the town. A previous report by a daily had stated that the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor and the Bharat actress were seeing each other. However, Vicky and Katrina always remained mum about the same. From being spotted at award shows together to Diwali celebrations, Katrina and Vicky’s photos always added fuel to the fire about the two seeing each other. Now, talking about the same, Vicky has cleared the air about it.

In an interaction with Deccan Chronicle, Vicky mentioned that he has always been very open about his personal life since he cannot lie. However, the Bhoot actor mentioned that he needs to guard his personal life and stated that often when one lies, they need to follow it up with more lies. Without clearly talking about relationship rumours with Katrina, Vicky went on to talk about love and mentioned it is the best feeling and it makes one experience the best phase of one’s life.

Addressing rumours of dating Katrina, Vicky said, “I don't feel there is any scope of clarifications in that. I will only like to say that you have to guard your personal life; sometimes I have been so open in my personal life because I can't lie. If you speak one lie then you have to guard it, and in the bargain, you end up lying more. If you give one statement, the discussions heat up. By the time it reaches you again, there is a changed version and the queries are also different. Then you have to justify those queries, and at that point in time, you may be busy doing some other character. In fact, speaking frankly, there is no story at all.”

About love, the Bhoot star added, “I feel love is the best feeling. One finds himself to be in the best phase while experiencing love. Whatever he does, he does it with vigour, good intentions and motives. I feel it is a truly beautiful feeling.”

Meanwhile, recently, Katrina and Vicky were spotted together while heading to a common friend’s place for a get together. Prior to that, Vicky and Katrina were snapped at Ali Abbas Zafar’s birthday party. While they were not snapped together at the party, inside the bash, Vicky was seen cheering for Katrina while she helped Ali in cutting his birthday cake. A while back, a photo of Vicky and Katrina surfaced on social media in which the two were seen posing with a chef post a dinner. Since then, rumours about the two have been rife in B-town.

