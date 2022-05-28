Vicky Kaushal combines fashion with comfort as he gets clicked in the city; PICS

Vicky Kaushal is one of the hottest hunks in the tinsel town of Bollywood. He enjoys a massive fan following and is quite active on Instagram. He gained recognition with Neeraj Ghaywan’s 2015 acclaimed drama Masaan and later, starred in many Bollywood films, including Raazi, Sanju, Manmarziyaan, Uri: The Surgical Strike, among others. The gorgeous actor is also known for his exemplary fashion sense and whenever he steps out, he always makes headlines. Well, this time it was no different as Vicky was spotted at Juhu after his dance classes.

Of course, Vicky Kaushal increased our heart rates with his stylish look. He sported an athleisure look that suited him just too much. He wore a grey sweatshirt with light-coloured jeans. He paired the look with his trusted white sneakers and also a white cap. He also sported a smart, maintained beard. Overall, we are in love! Vicky posed sweetly for the shutterbugs. Meanwhile, just a while back, Vicky and Katrina were clicked at Karan Johar’s massive 50th birthday bash. The two turned heads as they made for a very stylish couple.

Vicky Kaushal snapped in Juhu:

Katrina and Vicky absolutely raised the temperature with their ravishing attires. Katrina looked like a white dove in her stunning white dress with feathers. Her gorgeous smile absolutely lit up the environment. On the other hand, Vicky looked dashing in his bling and black tuxedo. The two posed beautifully for the shutterbugs too.

Katrina and Vicky absolutely raised the temperature with their ravishing attires. Katrina looked like a white dove in her stunning white dress with feathers. Her gorgeous smile absolutely lit up the environment. On the other hand, Vicky looked dashing in his bling and black tuxedo. The two posed beautifully for the shutterbugs too.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal holds Katrina Kaif close in UNSEEN photo from his birthday celebrations in NYC