Vicky Kaushal compared to Leonardo DiCaprio for doing a scene phenomenally in Manmarziyaan; The actor responds

Vicky Kaushal got compared to Leonardo DiCaprio after the actor continued to shoot for a scene in Manmarziyaan even after being hurt.

Amid the lockdown, social media is being used as a medium to spread messages thereby making people aware of the dangers of this deadly virus and the precautionary measures that can be followed to avoid it. Everyone has been spending their time at home and making the best use of this quarantine period. Talking about Vicky Kaushal, the actor is spending his quarantine period with his brother Sunny Kaushal at home. From flipping eggs to turning a hairstylist, the Kaushal brothers are giving major sibling goals.

Recently, a Twitter user Pramit Chatterjee compared Vicky to Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio. Sharing a few clips from a scene of his film Manmarziyaan, the user wrote, "Did @vickykaushal09 cut his cheek with the saucepan while shooting this scene cuz it does bounce off & hit exactly where he’s bleeding, @anuragkashyap72? If yes, then this is some Leonardo-Dicaprio-cutting-his-hand-in-Django-Unchained-&-not-breaking-character-levels-of-acting." To this, Vicky replied, "I didn’t realise it while doing the scene, but glad that @anuragkashyap72 didn’t say ‘cut’."

For the uninitiated, in Django Unchained, Leonardo breaks a glass in his hands but continues filming for the scene in spite of bleeding. He even smeared his blood all over Kerry Washington’s face in the scene.

I didn't realise it while doing the scene, but glad that @anuragkashyap72 didn't say "cut". :) https://t.co/JRMYBf6gYl — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) June 7, 2020

Talking about Manmarziyaan, directed by Anurag Kashyap and written by Kanika Dhillon, the movie also stars and Abhishek Bachchan. The movie was premiered at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival and was released in India on 14 September 2018 to positive reviews from critics.

On the work front, Vicky was currently gearing up for ’s Takht with , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor before the lockdown. The film was supposed to go on floors next month. However, owing to lockdown, the start of shooting has been delayed. It is slated to release on Christmas 2021. Apart from this, Vicky will also be seen in Shaheed Udham Singh biopic which will release on January 15, 2021.

