Vicky Kaushal compares Katrina Kaif to Hema Malini: She is Bollywood's face on the global platform

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Their fans love them a lot and always shower a lot of love. Recently, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Pictures were trending on social media. And now in an interview with the web portal Navbharat Times, the Masaan actor has compared his wife with veteran actress Hema Malini. He has said that his wife Katrina represents the industry on the international platform.

Bollywood is known by few faces

Vicky said that Katrina is a known face because of her work and she represents Bollywood along with Amitabh Bachchan. He did mention that Hema Malini used to be one of these faces. Talking further he also said that his wife has achieved that status which is not easy to reach. “I believe, whatever she has done and achieved, she did it all on her own. I respect her a lot for that, and I have a long way to go before I reach there,” he added.