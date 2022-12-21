Vicky Kaushal compares Katrina Kaif to Hema Malini: She is Bollywood's face on the global platform
Vicky showers praise on his wife Katrina and said that she has achieved a status that is not easy.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Their fans love them a lot and always shower a lot of love. Recently, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Pictures were trending on social media. And now in an interview with the web portal Navbharat Times, the Masaan actor has compared his wife with veteran actress Hema Malini. He has said that his wife Katrina represents the industry on the international platform.
Bollywood is known by few faces
Vicky said that Katrina is a known face because of her work and she represents Bollywood along with Amitabh Bachchan. He did mention that Hema Malini used to be one of these faces. Talking further he also said that his wife has achieved that status which is not easy to reach. “I believe, whatever she has done and achieved, she did it all on her own. I respect her a lot for that, and I have a long way to go before I reach there,” he added.
Well, in a recent interview with Filmfare, Vicky shared the advice he has received from his ladylove. He said "Katrina always said that if you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all.”
Vicky Kaushal’s work front:
On the work front, his latest film Govinda Naam Mera, helmed by Shashank Khaitan is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. The film also featured Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles. Next, he has Sam Bahadur, an untitled film with Sara Ali Khan and Anand Tiwari's film alongside Triptii Dimri.
Katrina Kaif’s work front:
Katrina Kaif will be seen in Tiger 3, Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.
