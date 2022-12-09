Vicky Kaushal cuddles up to Katrina Kaif in UNSEEN loved-up pic; Pens romantic note on 1st wedding anniversary

It was one year ago today that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Rajasthan, in the presence of their close friends and family members. Their wedding festivities took place at a luxurious destination, the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. The couple later shared pictures from their wedding festivities and they were breathtaking, to say the least. Today, Katrina and Vicky are celebrating their first wedding anniversary. On this occasion, they have both shared romantic posts for each other. Vicky Kaushal shared a few pictures with Katrina, and his caption for his ‘love’ Katrina has left us swooning.

Vicky Kaushal wishes Katrina Kaif on their 1st wedding anniversary

Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram account to post a few pictures with Katrina. The first one is a photograph from their wedding, and they both radiate happiness and joy in the picture. Katrina is seen in a bright red Sabyasachi lehenga, while Vicky looked dapper in an ivory sherwani set. The next one is a candid picture of Katrina Kaif. The next one is a loved-up picture of Vicky and Katrina, and Vicky can be seen holding Katrina close as they cuddle up together. The picture is just too cute for words, check it out below!

Sharing the pictures, Vicky wrote, “Time flies… but it flies in the most magical way with you my love. Happy one year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever imagine!”