Vicky Kaushal cuts his 33rd birthday cake with family as brother Sunny Kaushal captures picture perfect shot

Vicky Kaushal completes another year round the sun! The actor, who turns 33 today, brought in his birthday in a super low key way with just his family around. Younger brother Sunny Kaushal perfectly captured Vicky's birthday moments and shared a glimpse of it on social media. Sharing the photo, Sunny also wished his brother and wrote, "Janamdin mubarak ho mere bhai @vickykaushal09 (Happy Birthday my dear brother)."

In the photo, Vicky can be seen smiling away as he stands in front of his birthday cake with a knife in his hand. With colourful Happy Birthday balloons in the background, Vicky's adorable smile is too cute to miss. The actor can be seen wearing a pair of denims and a black sweatshirt as he gears up to cut his birthday cake. It goes without saying, Vicky's fans flooded the comments section and wished the actor on his birthday.

Given the current trying times, Vicky is keeping his birthday celebrations lowkey on social media. The actor has not yet re-shared any photos or wishes on his Instagram account. He has been using his social media reach to amplify messages of those in need across India. From oxygen needs to medicine requirements, Vicky Kaushal has been helping fans and followers to get in touch with resources.

Here's wishing Vicky Kaushal a very happy birthday!

