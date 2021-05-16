  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Vicky Kaushal cuts his 33rd birthday cake with family as brother Sunny Kaushal captures picture perfect shot

Younger brother Sunny Kaushal perfectly captured Vicky's birthday celebration and shared a glimpse of it while wishing him on social media.
7878 reads Mumbai Updated: May 16, 2021 03:18 pm
Vicky Kaushal cuts his 33rd birthday cake with family as brother Sunny Kaushal captures picture perfect shot. Vicky Kaushal cuts his 33rd birthday cake with family as brother Sunny Kaushal captures picture perfect shot.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Vicky Kaushal completes another year round the sun! The actor, who turns 33 today, brought in his birthday in a super low key way with just his family around. Younger brother Sunny Kaushal perfectly captured Vicky's birthday moments and shared a glimpse of it on social media. Sharing the photo, Sunny also wished his brother and wrote, "Janamdin mubarak ho mere bhai @vickykaushal09 (Happy Birthday my dear brother)." 

In the photo, Vicky can be seen smiling away as he stands in front of his birthday cake with a knife in his hand. With colourful Happy Birthday balloons in the background, Vicky's adorable smile is too cute to miss. The actor can be seen wearing a pair of denims and a black sweatshirt as he gears up to cut his birthday cake. It goes without saying, Vicky's fans flooded the comments section and wished the actor on his birthday. 

Check out the photo below: 

Given the current trying times, Vicky is keeping his birthday celebrations lowkey on social media. The actor has not yet re-shared any photos or wishes on his Instagram account. He has been using his social media reach to amplify messages of those in need across India. From oxygen needs to medicine requirements, Vicky Kaushal has been helping fans and followers to get in touch with resources.

Here's wishing Vicky Kaushal a very happy birthday! 

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal: From Masaan to Sanju, actor's top 5 onscreen scenes that simply won our hearts

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
Vicky Kaushal’s UNSEEN photos shared by brother Sunny with a special birthday note will leave you smiling
Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal shower birthday love on latter’s younger bro Sunny Kaushal with sweet messages
Sunny Kaushal leaves a funny comment on brother Vicky Kaushal's latest photo
Vicky Kaushal is in 'love' with a quirky artwork of him and brother Sunny Kaushal made by a fan; See Pic
Vicky Kaushal gets a new snazzy look from Sunny Kaushal amid lockdown; Calls it as 'Quarantine Cut'
Vicky Kaushal does Flashback Friday right and shares a cute pic with bro Sunny; Writes ‘Good quarantine boys’