Vicky Kaushal dances with Sam Bahadur director Meghna Gulzar in UNSEEN video; pens warm wish on her birthday

Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar, who is popularly known for directing critically acclaimed films like Talvar, Raazi, and more recently Sam Bahadur, is celebrating her 50th birthday today. Wishes have been pouring in for her on social media, and now, Sam Bahadur star Vicky Kaushal has also shared a special post on Instagram to shower love on this special occasion. While wishing her, he also dropped an unseen video of them dancing together.

Vicky Kaushal calls birthday girl Meghna Gulzar the ‘most hard-working’ person on set

On Wednesday afternoon, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram account to share a video of a ‘birthday dance’ with Meghna Gulzar. While he couldn’t be there with her in person today, he shared a heartfelt post to make her birthday extra special. The endearing video seems to be from the time they were shooting for Sam Bahadur. Vicky is seen in his Sam Bahadur avatar, as he dances with Meghna Gulzar in a beautifully lit gazebo.

In his caption, he called her the most ‘hard working person’ on set. "Here’s a little birthday dance with you Meghna… wish I could do it in person today! Everyday on set I’d try to be the most hard working person and everyday you’d beat me and everybody else to it. Will keep trying though… Happy Happy Birthday Sweetie… may you always keep inspiring people around you to give their absolute best!!!” wrote Vicky Kaushal.

“Simplicity at its best,” wrote one fan, while another one commented, “Best duo in Bollywood.”

Vicky Kaushal and Meghna Gulzar’s collaborations

Vicky Kaushal and Meghna Gulzar have worked together in two films- Raazi and Sam Bahadur. The 2018 film Raazi, directed by Meghna Gulzar, starred Alia Bhatt, Vicky, Rajit Kapur, Shishir Sharma, and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Vicky was recently seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, which marked their second collaboration. Vicky was seen in the titular role in this film based on the life of India’s First Field Marshall and military might, Sam Manekshaw. The film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh as Indira Gandhi and Sanya Malhotra as Sam Manekshaw's wife Sillloo.

