Vicky Kaushal denies rumours of landing into trouble with cops for breaking lockdown rules
Vicky Kaushal is currently one of the most bankable actors of the Bollywood film industry. The actor has appeared in multiple movies to date for which he has earned critical appreciation. Be it Masaan or be it Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky has showcased his acting prowess in every project. However, just like others, this promising actor has also been a subject of controversies and rumours at times. Recently, there were rumours that he has been pulled over by cops for breaking lockdown rules.
The Sardar Udham Singh actor has now taken to social media for clarifying the same stating that these are all baseless rumours. Vicky also says that he hasn’t stepped out of his house ever since the lockdown began. Here’s a detailed version of his tweet, “There are baseless rumours suggesting that I broke the lockdown and got pulled up by the cops. I've not stepped out of my house since the lockdown started. I request people not to heed the rumours.”
Check out Vicky Kaushal’s latest tweet below:
There are baseless rumours suggesting that I broke the lockdown and got pulled up by the cops. I've not stepped out of my house since the lockdown started. I request people not to heed the rumours. MumbaiPolice
— Vicky Kaushal (vickykaushal09) April 23, 2020
On the work front, the actor has some interesting projects coming up in the future. He will be playing the titular role in the biopic titled Sardar Udham Singh. It has been co-produced by Ronnie Lahiri and is directed by noted filmmaker Shoojit Sircar. The movie also features Banita Sandhu in a pivotal role. Apart from that, Vicky is also a part of the multi-starrer Takht helmed by Karan Johar. The much-anticipated movie is scheduled to be released next year.
