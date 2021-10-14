Vicky Kaushal on developing unusual behaviour while playing Sardar Udham: It throws off people around me

The much-awaited OTT release of the biographical film, Sardar Udham is just around the corner and the lead actor of the film, Vicky Kaushal is leaving no stone unturned to brace fans for its premiere. Now, during a recent interaction, the lead actor opened up on developing unusual behaviour while essaying the role of the revolutionary freedom fighter during the shooting process.

In a chat with News18, when asked how it felt for him to essay an intense character that has the capability of shaking someone to their core. Vicky Kaushal said that he finds it an exciting process to essay intense roles, however, it may turn scary for people around him. According to Vicky, moulding and demoulding himself into different characters is a thrilling process for him.

Vicky Kaushal said, “To be honest it is very exciting for me, it might be scary for the people around me. That’s where I find joy by moulding demoulding myself into different characters. I find thrill in that but definitely sometimes it throws off people around me. That’s when I realise something weird is happening around me or with me. But with time, even people around me become used to it.”

Previously, while sharing an intriguing poster of the film, Vicky Kaushal said, “His name etched in our history, his mission shook the entire nation. It's an incredible honour to step into the shoes of Sardar Udham Singh. Watch #SardarUdhamOnPrime, Oct 16.” In other news, media reports also recently claimed that Vicky Kaushal will now team up with Sara Ali Khan for Luka Chuppi fame director Laxman Utekar’s next romantic comedy flick. Latest buzz also has it that the movie will be bankrolled under the Dinesh Vijan production banner. However, an official confirmation from the makers is yet awaited.

