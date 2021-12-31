Vicky Kaushal is a devoted husband as he returns to Mumbai to ring in New Year with Katrina Kaif; PICS

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are setting the internet on fire with their wedding pictures. Well, post that too, the pictures and stories that they have been sharing with each other are making fans go gaga over them. Well, Vicky has been busy with the shooting of his film and has been away from Mumbai. Despite that, he is making sure to return to Mumbai to be there with his wifey on special occasions. The last time he had come back to Mumbai it was on Christmas and this time it is just on time so that he can ring in the new year with Kat.