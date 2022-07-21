Vicky Kaushal & Dhanush’s union at The Gray Man premiere wins hearts; Netizens demand to cast them in a movie

Dhanush is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Hollywood film The Gray Man with the Russo brothers. Ahead of the film's streaming release on July 22, the team hosted a special premiere in Mumbai last night which was attended by a lot of eminent names from Bollywood. Although the Atrangi Re actor caught all the attention with his style appearance at the event, but the limelight of the evening had to be the moment when Dhanush and Vicky Kaushal got lost in conversation with each other at the red carpet.

Fans want to see Vicky Kaushal & Dhanush in a movie

Several videos of Vicky Kaushal and Dhanush talking to each other on the red carpet have surfaced on social media. These two stars even posed for the media together and indeed seemed to be enjoying each other’s company. Well, the moment their pictures and videos made it to social media, netizens could not stop praising them and instantly expressed their wish to see the two powerhouses of talent in a movie together. In fact, one of the fans even requested Anand L Rai to cast Katrina Kaif as the leading lady in a movie along with Vicky and Dhanush.

Check out the fan comments:

Dhanush’s role in The Gray Man

Meanwhile, talking about Dhanush's role in the film, he has been introduced as Avik San, a top assassin in the film and his action sequences have already floored international critics. Dhanush will be seen alongside Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Billy Bob Thornton, and Wagner Moura in the film. This action drama is based on a book series by Mark Greaney and will get an OTT release on the streaming giant Netflix on July 22, 2022.

Vicky Kaushal’s work front

Talking about Vicky Kaushal, he recently came back to Mumbai after celebrating his wife Katrina Kaif’s birthday in the Maldives. Their pictures and videos are proof of the fun they had. On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is currently working on Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. He will also be seen in Laxman Utekar’s film opposite Sara Ali Khan and also has Govinda Naam Mera alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

