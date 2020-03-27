Vicky Kaushal does Flashback Friday right and shares a cute pic with bro Sunny; Writes ‘Good quarantine boys’

Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to share a cute photo from his childhood days with brother Sunny Kaushal. The adorable photo of Vicky and Sunny surely is a flashback friday treat that you don’t want to miss.

Coronavirus lockdown in the country has affected Bollywood as well and several celebs are staying at home amidst the shutdown. Speaking of this, Raazi star Vicky Kaushal is also making most of his time at home and is spending it with his brother Sunny Kaushal and family. The Uri: The Surgical Strike star has also been sharing updates while quarantining at home with brother Sunny. A day back, a TIk Tok video of Sunny and Vicky went viral and fans loved it. Now, the Takht star treated fans with a cute childhood photo.

On Friday, Vicky chose to share a cute throwback childhood photo with his brother Sunny Kaushal. In the photo, both Vicky and Sunny can be seen sitting on two chairs with a clueless expression on their cute toddler faces. Seeing the photo, surely one couldn’t help but go aww over the cuteness of the Kaushal brothers. Vicky also related the photo with his brother Sunny with the current 21-day COVID 19 Lockdown at home and called them, “good quarantine boys.”

Vicky shared the photo as a treat for Flashback Friday and captioned it as, “Good quarantine boys. Wassup brother! @sunsunnykhez.” Seeing the cute photo of the Masaan star and The Forgotten Army actor, several other celebs took to the comments section and expressed their love for it. Sophie Choudry wrote in the comments, “Adorbs,” with a heart emoticon for both Kaushal brothers.

On the work front, Sunny was last seen in Kabir Khan’s Prime Video series, The Forgotten Army-Azadi Ke Liye. On the other hand, Vicky is currently gearing up for ’s Takht with , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The film was supposed to go on floors next month. However, owing to lockdown, the start of shooting has been delayed. As per reports, Takht shoot will soon begin. It is slated to release on Christmas 2021. Apart from this, Vicky also has Shaheed Udham Singh biopic which will release on January 15, 2021.

