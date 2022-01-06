Vicky Kaushal does his ‘jiju’ duties right as he wishes Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif on her birthday

Vicky Kaushal is a loving and caring husband and we have all seen proof of it. The actor, who is away from Mumbai to shoot for his film, made sure to return to Mumbai on Christmas and New Year only so that he could spend quality time with his wifey Katrina Kaif. Today, it is Kat’s sister Isabelle Kaif’s birthday and wishes have been pouring in from every corner. But, Vicky made sure to do his jiju duties right as he took to his Instagram handle to wish his sister-in-law.

Sharing a gorgeous picture of Isabelle Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wished Katrina Kaif’s sister on her birthday. In the picture, we can see Isabelle wearing a Micky Mouse shaped black cap with Star Wars written on it. She also wore a black tee with a Star Wars character on it as she cutely posed holding her cap. Vicky wrote, “Happiest Birthday ISY! Have the most wonderful time working and partying today.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal is shooting for a film with Sara Ali Khan. Recently, reports came in that Vicky has landed into some legal trouble owing to the bike that was being used for shooting his film with Sara Ali Khan in Indore. The actor was spotted shooting on the streets with Sara as he rode a bike and the actress sat behind him. The duo is shooting for a romantic comedy.

Besides this, Vicky will be seen in Sam Bahadur. The film is a biopic based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film is helmed by Meghna Gulzar. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

