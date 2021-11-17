Vicky Kaushal doles out major midweek motivation as he kickstarts his morning in the gym

Vicky Kaushal is known for his dedication towards work and fitness and he has proved it time and again. The actor has not just carved a niche for himself as a bankable star but his line of work has also left everyone in awe. This isn’t all. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor is also known for his dedication towards fitness and is often seen dishing our major fitness goals. Keeping up with this trajectory, Vicky has turned out to be a fitness inspiration once again he hits the gym.

Taking to Instagram, the Manmarziyaan actor shared a video of himself as he has hit back the gym after a hiatus. It was a monochromatic mirror video wherein Vicky was dressed in a t-shirt and cap and was seen posing along with the gym equipment. The Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship actor was happy to be back in the gym and was seen gearing up for a rigorous workout. He had captioned the video as, ‘Back to the old grind”.

Meanwhile, Vicky has been making the headlines for his personal life as well. The actor is rumoured to be dating Katrina Kaif and as per the media reports, they will be tying the knot in December this year. The media reports suggested that the wedding will take place in Rajasthan and the preparations are going on in full swing. It is also reported that Katrina has also begun her bridal dress trials at her friend’s place.