Vicky Kaushal to don a golden sherwani for his wedding with Katrina Kaif? Watch
Vicky Kaushal is set to be no more shadaa and his fans certainly can’t keep calm. The handsome hunk will be marrying his ladylove Katrina Kaif in a royal wedding which take place in Rajasthan this week. And while the preparations for the couple’s big day are on, Vicky is all set to be a regal groom to wed his queen. Yes! The Uri: The Surgical Strike star is planning to look every inch of royalty on his big day as he will don a stunning sherwani.
Credits: Viral Bhayani
