Vicky Kaushal drives the internet in a frenzy with new look; Fans say, ‘Katrina Kaif to le li, ab aur kya chahiye?’

Vicky Kaushal never fails to win hearts with his dashing looks. The actor who was sporting his full-grown beard and mustache look from the past couple of months recently got a new look. He also treated fans on Instagram with a glimpse of the same.

Kaushal ditched his long hair and beard and the pictures of his new look went viral in no time after celebrity stylist Aalim Hakim shared his pictures. Today, the actor too shared his new look pictures and fans have been going crazy over it.

Vicky Kaushal shares new look

In the pictures, Vicky Kaushal looks quite intense as he poses for the picture. In the short hairdo and well-trimmed beard and mustache this Punjabi munda indeed stole a million hearts. He completed his look with shades and a black tee.

Aalim too had shared the same pictures and wrote, “Really enjoyed doing different hairstyles for Vicky on his long hair but Vicky being so versatile he always loves to have different looks and approach for anything new that he does. Here we gave him a Sharp, short with a lot of texture haircut. The best part about Vicky Kaushal’s face is that he can pull off any hairstyle with ease.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Check it out:

Fans react to Vicky Kaushal’s look

The moment Vicky Kaushal shared these pictures, the fans showered love in the comments section. One of the fans wrote, “Katrina will never regret marrying you....looks so handsome.” Another fan wrote, “Bhai Katrina Kaif to le li ab or ky chahiye.” A third fan wrote, “Omgggggggggggggg what a hottie.” Other comments that followed were, “How do you manage to look this much hot Mr..hottie kaushal???”, “Ek To Garmi Upar Se Vikky Bhai”, “Katrina Kaif Toh dekh ke he bolegi kitna handsome Dikhta Hai Mera Vicki.”

Advertisement

Check it out:

Vicky Kaushal’s work front

Vicky Kaushal has a lot of exciting projects in the pipeline. He recently wrapped up one of the much-awaited films Chaava. This film is directed by Laxman Utekar and also stars Rashmika Mandanna.

Apart from this, he has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. This film will see him reunite with Raazi co-star Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. He will also be seen in Bad Newz alongside Amy Virk and Triptii Dimrii.

ALSO READ: Jaideep Ahlawat claims he did not enter Bollywood to become 2nd Ranbir Kapoor; 'Koi nahi hota, ye kisiko follow karne...'