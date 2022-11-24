Vicky Kaushal drops a heartfelt note on his father’s birthday: ‘My pillar of strength’

The bond shared by popular Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal towards his family is clearly visible. In the latest development, actor Vicky Kaushal has dropped a sweet birthday wish for his father Sham Kaushal .

Taking to Instagram, Vicky Kaushal shared a photo on his story wherein his father can be seen sending a tight hug to Vicky, who might be standing at a distance. Dropping this picture, Vicky captioned, “My pillar of strength…Happy Birthday, Dad!!! Khichke Jhappi Twahnu.” and attached a bunch of giving-a-hug emoticons.

Katrina Kaif hails Vicky Kaushal’s bond with his family

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal never fail to exude love for each other. They both married each other in December last year and their bond is growing stronger day by day. In September this year, Katrina highlighted how strongly Vicky is ‘connected with his family’. Speaking to filmmaker Karan Johar at a chat show, Katrina had said, “The most important thing that happened is the way Vicky is with his family - Sunny, his mom, and his dad, it's so incredible."

She mentioned how “restrictive Vicky was, early on in the relationship but how it somehow never bothered her since the one thought that always occurred to her was that if this is the kind of respect, loyalty, and importance he gives to his family, this is the same kind of respect, loyalty, and the importance he will give to her family as well when they get married.”

“His principles and values are so strong, and that to me was overwhelming,” she added.

Vicky Kaushal’s Career Front

Vicky Kaushal has a couple of projects lined up at the moment and is working on some of them at the moment. On December 16, he will be seen in Shashank Khaitan's comedy-thriller Govinda Naam Mera alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. This film will be released on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Afterward, he will feature in Laxman Utekar's as-yet-untitled next co-starring Sara Ali Khan. Later, he will be seen in director Anand Tiwari's as-yet-untitled film co-starring Tripti Dimri and Vijay Krishna Acharya's family film The Great Indian Family opposite Manushi Chhillar. In 2023, he will also feature in a biopic titled Sam Bahadur on the life of Field marshal Sam Manekshaw.

