Vicky Kaushal drops birthday love for brother Sunny Kaushal with THIS beaming photo of Shiddat actor.

Shiddat actor Sunny Kaushal has clocked another happy year round the sun and is celebrating his birthday today. The up and coming star shares his birthday with . On Tuesday, Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to drop some birthday love for Sunny and chose a beaming photo of his younger brother.

Both Sunny and Vicky often share each other's photos and videos on social media and their sibling bond is truly special. From taking trips together to being each other's support systems, Sunny and Vicky dish out sibling goals. Wishing Sunny on his birthday, the 33-year-old Sardar Udham Singh actor shared a photo of his brother smiling gleefully as he sat on a bike.

The picture perfect snaps shows Sunny holding a helmet and smiling away as the bike's headlight add drama to the photo. Vicky wished Sunny and wrote, "Happy Birthday bro!"

Check out Vicky Kaushal's birthday wish for Sunny Kaushal below:

Sunny is gearing up for his next Bollywood release Shiddat after his debut in early 2020 with Bhangra Paa Le. He will be starring in Shiddat alongside Radhika Madan. The messy love story drama is slated to release on 1 October, 2021. The makers have opted to take the streaming platform route and Shiddat will be releasing on Disney Plus Hotstar.

