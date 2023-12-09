Vicky Kaushal drops goofy VIDEO of Katrina Kaif to wish 2nd wedding anniversary: ‘In-flight and in-life entertainment’

Bollywood’s most loved couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, are celebrating their second wedding anniversary today, and wishes have been pouring in for them on social media. Fans had been eagerly waiting for Vicky and Katrina's posts for each other on this special occasion. Much to their delight, the Sam Bahadur actor has shared a lovely post to wish his wife and shower love on her on their wedding anniversary.

Vicky Kaushal wishes Katrina Kaif on their 2nd wedding anniversary

On Saturday afternoon, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram account to share an unseen video of Katrina Kaif. In the video, Vicky is seen seated next to her on a flight, and Katrina is seen goofily flaunting her action moves while watching a movie on the screen in front of her. Vicky looks quite entertained by his wife's amusing antics!

Sharing this adorable video, he wished her and wrote, "In-flight and in-life entertainment! Love you beautiful… keep it coming." Vicky's post for Katrina is just too cute! Check it out below.

Fans react to Vicky Kaushal's post for Katrina Kaif

Needless to say, Vicky’s post for Katrina Kaif left fans swooning over the adorable couple. “this is Katrina’s Tiger movies prep,” wrote one fan, while another one commented, “How cute is this.” “Haha! She brings the Drama !” wrote a third netizen, while another one wrote, “THE MUCH AWAITED POST IS HERE.”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s love story

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif kept their romance hush-hush for a few years before tying the knot. They had the most beautiful wedding in December 2021, at the 14th-century fort turned hotel, Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

During his recent appearance on Koffee With Karan season 8, Vicky Kaushal revealed that he proposed to Katrina just one day before their wedding. "It was very last minute. I had been warned by everybody that if you don’t propose, it’s something you’ll have to be prepared for the rest of your life, that you are going to hear about it,” he said.

He recalled that the first night that they reached Rajasthan for their wedding, he planned a special dinner for her. "The first night we were there, we reached there and I planned a special dinner. It was a beautiful setup and everything but there was a dinner just before any of the friends or the families could come, they were all coming the next day so it was just us… It happened there," he said.

