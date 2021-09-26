Vicky Kaushal drops hints about his new upcoming project; Says ‘Let’s begin the journey’

Vicky Kaushal has garnered immense popularity among the masses from his performance in the films. He was recently in news for his engagement with rumoured girlfriend . The speculations are there that both are dating but have never accepted it. Recently, news came in that they have got engaged. Fans got excited and immediately both were trending on Twitter. However, later it came out to be wrong. Well, apart from this, the actor has today shared a picture on his Instagram handle and dropped a hint of his next project.

The picture reads ‘Let’s begin the journey’ and his caption ‘3pm tomorrow.’ Recently, the actor had announced that his next upcoming film Sardar Udham will be releasing on the digital platform. As reported the film 'Sardar Udham' is based on the life of revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh and the actor will be seen essaying the titular character. It will premiere in October 2021. Sharing the poster, he wrote, "My heart is filled with love as we bring to you the story of a revolutionary. This October, watch #SardarUdhamOnPrime, @primevideoin."

To note, Sardar Udham Singh had shot General Dyer in London to take revenge for the deaths at the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar 1919.

Banita Sandhu and Amol Parashar will also be seen in the film. The film is helmed by Shoojit Sircar and backed by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal will be next seen in Shiddat The trailer is also released and it stars Radhika Madan too.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny on his equation with Katrina Kaif: Met her a couple of times & she’s very sweet