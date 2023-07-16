Vicky Kaushal drops romantic PICS from vacay to wish his 'love' Katrina Kaif on her 40th birthday; Fans react

Katrina Kaif turned 40 on July 16. The actress was showered with beautiful birthday messages from fans and followers on social media. Many Bollywood celebrities also wished the actress on her 40th birthday. A while ago, Katrina Kaif's husband-actor Vicky Kaushal shared love-filled pictures of them together to wish the actress a 'happy birthday.'

Vicky Kaushal shares romantic pics to wish Katrina Kaif on her 40th birthday

A while ago, Vicky shared two romantic pictures from their recent vacation to wish his 'love' Katrina on her 40th birthday. Sharing the pictures, Vicky wrote, "In awe of your magic… everyday. Happy Birthday my love!" In the pictures, Katrina can be seen flaunting a bright smile as she made love-filled eye contact with Vicky.

The actress wore a yellow dress while Vicky opted for a casual look. In the pictures, the couple is seen enjoying the seaside.

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as Vicky Kaushal dropped romantic pictures to wish Katrina on her birthday, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "The most adorable couple." Another commented, "The perfect couple of Bollywood." Admiring the couple's love for each other, a fan said, "ALEXA PLAY "LOVER" BY TAYLOR SWIFT." Many fans wished Katrina a 'happy birthday' and dropped red heart emojis.

On July 15, Vicky and Katrina were seen arriving at the Mumbai airport hand in hand. The couple posed for the paparazzi and waved at them before entering the security check. Many fans expressed their excitement and curiosity, speculating about the couple's destination and how they would celebrate Katrina's special day.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in December 2021, in a lavish destination wedding in Rajasthan. But prior to their wedding, they had never spoken about their relationship publicly.

