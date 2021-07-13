Vicky Kaushal effortlessly aces a bottle flip and his reaction to it deserves your attention; WATCH

Vicky Kaushal took to social media to share a glimpse of his heroic act in a video. The Immortal Ashwatthama star left netizens gushing over his cute reaction in the end.

Don't we all love it when we ace a challenge and emerge victoriously? Well, it seems that Vicky Kaushal also just felt how that feels and his latest video is proof of it. The Immortal Ashwatthama actor was recently out of Mumbai and returned to the city on Monday. He was snapped at the airport in a stylish look and he even dropped a cute glimpse with his niece on social media to light up the internet. Now, he has shared a fun video in which we can see him perfectly nail a bottle flip challenge.

Taking to his Instagram story, Vicky shared a video in which we can see him flipping a bottle while sitting comfortably on a chair. The fact that the bottle landed perfectly on the ground without flipping over to the other side surprised Vicky too. The URI actor expressed his joy by a dab salute at the end and the cute reaction was captured in the frame by his friend. In the video, Vicky is seen dressed in a formal bandhgala with black shoes.

Meanwhile, his recent photo with his niece has gone viral on social media. The actor shared in a note how he won over his niece and made her smile. He wrote, "Took a lot of ghumi-ghumi and joker-ing around for this Tayaji to befriend his little Bhatiji . #joy"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky is prepping to ace the role of a superhero in The Immortal Ashwatthama. The film is all set to star him a never-seen-before avatar. It reportedly will star Sara Ali Khan with Vicky. It is helmed by Aditya Dhar, who directed URI: The Surgical Strike. Besides this, Vicky has a comedy film with Manushi Chhillar and Sardar Udham Singh lined up.

