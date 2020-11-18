Vicky Kaushal is elated to be back on set as he holds script & goes 'Shubh Aarambh'; Fans wish him 'Good Luck'

Vicky Kaushal took to social media to share photos from his vanity van as he returned to the sets after a long COVID 19 induced break. The actor was elated to be back to work as he kicked off a mystery project.

Over the past few months, due to the COVID 19 pandemic, many Bollywood stars had cooped up at home and shoots of their films were stalled. Many projects too were put on hold. Now, as the economy is opening back up, stars too are returning to work. Speaking of this, Vicky Kaushal seems to be overjoyed about returning on sets as he shared photos from his vanity van in the morning as he kicked off a new mystery project. The actor, who was last seen in Bhoot: Part One: The Haunted Ship, had been spending time at home amid the pandemic.

Now, as he returned on the sets, Vicky dropped photos that gave us a glimpse of his happiness on being back at work. In the photos, the URI star could be seen flaunting his million-dollar smile in a clean-shaven look. In the first photo, Vicky is seen showing a victory sign as she goes through a script in his hand. In another photo, he is seen gearing up to face the camera once again as he got ready for the shoot.

With the photos, Vicky put up a caption and left fans wondering as to which new project he was kicking off. Vicky wrote, "Shubh Aarambh." Many fans wished good luck to the actor as he returned to work amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal's post:

Meanwhile, the actor was last seen in Dharma Productions' spooky film, Bhoot. The film managed to do fairly well at the box office. The actor has a couple of projects lined up including Sardar Udham Singh with Shoojit Sircar and Ashwatthama with Aditya Dhar. Apart from this, it is reported that Vicky also may be a part of Yash Raj Films' comedy film with Manushi Chhillar. Meanwhile, Sardar Udham Singh is slated to release on January 15, 2021.

Credits :Vicky Kaushal Instagram

