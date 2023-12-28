Vicky Kaushal ends 2023 by shooting 'biggest action sequence' of his career; shares PIC from Chhaava's set

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most successful and popular actors in Bollywood. The back-to-back success of his films has made him one of the most sought-after actors right now. Hence, he has a busy schedule. Recently, the Sam Bahadur actor took to social media to share his pictures from the sets of his upcoming period film Chhaava.

Vicky Kaushal shoots for Chhaava

Today, on December 28th, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram handle to share some behind-the-scenes pictures from the set of his upcoming film Chhaava. The pictures have him in a beared look and him talking to the director Laxman Utekar. In the caption, he mentioned that he is ending the year 2023 by shooting the biggest action sequence of his career to this date.

It read, "Last day on set for this year. Ending the year by completing the biggest action sequence of my career so far. 2023, you have been truly gratifying… Walking into 2024 hungrier than ever before!"

Check out his post!

Neil Bhoopalam joins Chhaava's cast

Recently, Pinkvillla exclusively got to know that NH10 actor Neil Bhoopalam has bagged a pivotal role in Vicky Kaushal and Rashmka Mandanna starrer Chhaava. In the Laxman Utekar directorial, he will portray the role of a Mughal prince. The historical period drama will follow the story of the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Vicky will play the role of Sambhaji while Rashmika Yesubai Bhonsale. Apart from these, Aurangzeb will also have a crucial arc in the film.

Advertisement

Vicky Kaushal's work front

Vicky was recently seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur in which he portrayed India's first field marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film turned out to be a critical and commercial success. He also had a special appearance in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu. Vicky will be also seen in a film called Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Vicky Kaushal-Sunny Kaushal, Angad Bedi add Punjabi touch to Christmas celebrations with their bhangra