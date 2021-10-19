Vicky Kaushal on engagement rumours with Katrina Kaif: They make you laugh, then you carry on with your work

Actor Vicky Kaushal is currently enjoying the rave reviews of his film Sardar Udham and is on cloud nine due to the audience response to his film. While Vicky is the talk of the town due to his performance currently, not long ago, he was in the headlines after rumours of his engagement with Katrina Kaif hit the internet. The reports of the two stars getting engaged spread like wildfire and later was clarified by their reps that they were not true. Now, in a chat, Vicky has revealed his reaction when he got to know about the rumours.

While chatting with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Vicky revealed that he was in the middle of the shoot when rumours of his and Katrina's engagement hit the headlines. The Sardar Udham actor shared that he just didn't have the 'mental space' to react to them and continued with his work. Vicky further shared that when such rumours begin, they tend to get negated on their own and hence, he doesn't need to say anything about them. Vicky said, "To be honest, mere paas woh mental space hi nahi tha (I didn’t have the mental space), because I was right in the middle of a shoot. Funnily enough, what happens is, these rumours start at 9 o’clock in the morning by the media and by 4.30, the media only negates the same rumours and says ‘no, it’s not true’. So, you don’t have to do anything. I had my blinders on, on my work, and I keep focusing on work."

Further, when asked if he was affected by such rumours, Vicky said, "Nahi yaar. They make you laugh, then you carry on with your work." Just a few days back, Katrina and Vicky once again had hit the headlines when the actress joined the actor at the special screening of his film Sardar Udham. Not just this, a video from the screening showcased how Vicky hugged and greeted Katrina when she arrived for the same. Fans of the two actors made the video go viral on social media. Rumours about the two seeing each other have been coming in for a while now. Recently, Vicky spoke about his engagement in a chat with Etimes and said that he will get engaged 'soon enough' when the time was right.

Meanwhile, Vicky is currently received a lot of love for his act as Sardar Udham in Shoojit Sircar's film. The film released on Amazon Prime Video last week. Besides this, he will be seen next in Mr Lele with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is helmed by Shashank Khaitan.

