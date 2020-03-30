Vicky Kaushal enjoys a beautiful moment with his mother during lockdown & it’s like every mother son duo ever

Vicky Kaushal, who has been practising self quarantine these days, shares a beautiful picture with his mother.

The 21 day lockdown to combat coronavirus might have brought life across the country to a standstill, but looks like it has also given our celebrities an opportunity to take some time off from their busy schedule and they are making the most of it. From encouraging fans to stay at home to picking up new hobbies, the celebs have their quarantine schedule quite packed. Amid these, Vicky Kaushal is utilizing this time to spend some quality moments with his family.

In fact, the Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship star has also been sharing interesting pictures of his quarantine break. However, Vicky’s recent picture from this quarantine period is breaking the internet as it speaks volumes about the unconditional bond between a mother and son. Yes! You get that right. Vicky has shared a picture of himself sharing a beautiful moment with his mother where the mother-son duo was seen engrossed in a conversation, as they enjoyed the sunset together in the balcony of their house. Vicky was looking dapper in his black t-shirt and white cap in the picture which was captioned as, “माँ-ए नी मेरीए”

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s pic with his mother:

Talking about the work front, Vicky has some interesting movies in his kitty at the moment. He will be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Uddham Singh wherein he will be seen essaying the titular role. Besides, the Uri: The Surgical Strike star has also begun his preparation for ’s upcoming multi-starrer period drama Takht.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More